9 of 10 Harris Co. drive-thru voting locations closed today, county clerk said

In order to allow for drive-thru voting on Election Day while ensuring that all votes will be counted, the only drive-thru voting center on Election Day will be at Toyota Center. 4/ — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) November 3, 2020

The Toyota Center DTV site fits the Judge's definition of a "building": it is "a structure with walls and a roof" and "a permanent structure." It is thus unquestionably a suitable location for Election Day voting. 5/ — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) November 3, 2020

Reaction to the ruling

If you are one of the 127,000 voters that used Drive-Thru Voting to cast your ballot: YOUR VOTE IS VALID. It will be counted. Do NOT attempt to vote again tomorrow. #HarrisVotes — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) November 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the motion by Republicans to halt drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, according to ABC News. This motion was filed after U.S. District Court Judge Andrew S. Hanen ruled late Monday afternoon the 127,000 drive-thru ballots already cast could not be invalidated.The appeals court's ruling comes just about an hour after Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced on Twitter that he will be closing 9 out of 10 drive-thru voting locations as a precaution on Election Day. The only drive-thru voting location open today will be at Toyota Center."This evening, Judge Hanen issued his order upholding drive-thru voting during the Early Voting period. He also stated his view that the tents that house most of the drive-thru voting centers would not qualify as "buildings," which are required for Election Day polling places," Hollins tweeted. "My job is to protect the right to vote for all Harris County voters, and that includes those who are going to vote on Election Day. I cannot in good faith encourage voters to cast their votes in tents if that puts their votes at risk. The Toyota Center DTV site fits the Judge's definition of a "building": it is "a structure with walls and a roof" and "a permanent structure." It is thus unquestionably a suitable location for Election Day voting."Drive-thru voters are reminded to enter the Toyota Tundra Garage at the intersection of Leeland and Crawford Street to access this polling location.Each polling location and the wait times to vote are available on the county clerk's website On Monday, Hanen said a petition by Texas Republican activist Dr. Steven Hotze and three candidates to toss out the 127,000 votes had "no standing."Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said while this is a win for democracy, he firmly offered that this should have never gotten to this point:Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, whose commissioners court gave the greenlight to Hollins, said the ruling backs up the purpose for drive-thru voting:The dismissal came a day after the same group of Republicans saw their bid struck down by the Texas Supreme Court. Jared Woodfill, the attorney representing the group of Republicans, filed the appeal, which was ultimately denied, to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday night, seeking to reinstate the case and close drive-thru voting.In a news conference following Monday's ruling, Hollins questioned the motive of those bringing the suit."Their motive is not to win. Their motive is to delay. Their motive is to confuse. Their motive is to ultimately reduce the odds that people are going to exercise their constitutional right to vote," Hollins said.Woodfill told ABC13, "This is anything but a partisan effort. This is an effort to maintain the integrity of the voting system."And Hotze, who brought this suit and many others this election season, said he was simply trying to maintain the integrity of the election.Hotze's group claimed that state law didn't allow for drive-thru voting, making the method illegal. State representatives who filed the petition to have the votes thrown out say drive-thru voting is an expansion of curbside voting, which, under Texas state law, is only available for people with disabilities.In court, Woodfill contended that the decision to greenlight drive-thru voting should have been up to the GOP-led Texas Legislature and not Hollins."If the legislature chose to do that, they could have, but they didn't," Woodfill argued. "Not an individual clerk that makes up his own mind."With the threat of invalidating votes already cast, representatives for the county said the injury to voters would be irreparable."Voters didn't do anything wrong. They only relied on the instructions of county officials," the county said in court.Initially, 10 drive-thru voting centers were set up for this election to make voting easier for people worried about walking into a polling place, risking exposure to COVID-19.People turned out. About 10% of the ballots cast during early voting happened at these drive-thrus.The Harris County Clerk's Office had argued drive-thru locations are separate polling places, different from attached curbside spots, and should be available for all voters.An hour before Monday's hearing on drive-thru voting, Texas Democrats showed up outside the federal courthouse in downtown Houston to protest. They were furious about the possibility of votes not counting.ABC13's Courtney Fischer was outside the courthouse and came across the youngest protester, Soraya, who is 2 years old."It's important to start them young when it comes to understanding what's right," Soraya's mom told Courtney.Curbside voting will remain in place. Voters who are "physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or the likelihood of injuring the voter's health" may ask the presiding precinct election official to allow them to vote outside the polling location, according to a release from the county clerk's office.