President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, then reverses tacit concession

WASHINGTON -- After tweeting that Joe Biden won the election, President Trump later retreated from his tacit concession, saying the former vice president "only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA."

His first tweet was the first time that Trump has admitted to losing to Biden, writing that the president-elect "won because the Election was Rigged."


In that same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."

In the tweets that followed, Trump again claimed the election was "rigged," writing in a tweet, "WE WILL WIN!"

Twitter added warnings to the president's newest election tweets, noting that this "claim of election fraud is disputed."


Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.
Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.
