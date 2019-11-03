Politics

President Donald Trump approves plan to cap refugees at 18,000 in 2020

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan that continues a dramatic drop in the number of refugees taken in by the U.S. to no more than 18,000 in fiscal year 2020.

When the State Department first announced the plan in September religious and humanitarian groups sharply criticized the administration.

In the last full year of the Obama administration, the refugee ceiling was 85,000. This year, the Trump administration set the limit at 30,000. That number was the lowest since the modern resettlement program's creation in 1980.

In a statement issued Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that refugee resettlement "is only one aspect of U.S. humanitarian-based immigration efforts." He cited diplomatic efforts to find solutions to crises as well as humanitarian aid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtondonald trumprefugees
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
2-alarm fire tears through vacant warehouse in Kensington
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
Florida student accused of looking for murderer-for-hire via Instagram
Show More
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Deputies say child calls 911 after mom overdoses on Fla. highway
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News