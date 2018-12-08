Trump arrives in Philadelphia for first Army-Navy football game as president.

It'll be the first Army-Navy football game for Donald Trump as president, and he's set to officiate the coin toss in Philadelphia before the 119th meeting in the storied rivalry.Trump, who attended in 2016 as president-elect, will become the 10th sitting president to go to the game. President Theodore Roosevelt was the first, in 1901.Like previous commanders in chief, Trump's expected to switch sides at halftime in a show of impartiality.No. 22 Army (9-2) is in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1996. The Black Knights have won seven in a row and have defeated Navy (3-9) two straight years.The series began in 1890, and Navy leads 60-51-7.Earlier Saturday, Trump picked an Army general to be his next top military adviser.------