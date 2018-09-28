EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4361414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and discussed the FBI investigation of the allegations against the judge.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4361508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump says he'll leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Trump is expressing optimism, saying: "I'm sure it will all be very good."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4354753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local reaction to Kavanaugh confirmation hearing: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 27, 2018

President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, "must be limited in scope" and "completed in less than one week."The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.Kavanaugh says he's done "everything" the Senate has asked of him and "will continue to cooperate."The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to advance Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor on Friday.The 11-10 vote came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.-----