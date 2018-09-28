U.S. & WORLD

President Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP)

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and CATHERINE LUCEY
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, "must be limited in scope" and "completed in less than one week."

The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.

Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.

Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Kavanaugh says he's done "everything" the Senate has asked of him and "will continue to cooperate."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to advance Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor on Friday.

The 11-10 vote came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.
EMBED More News Videos

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and discussed the FBI investigation of the allegations against the judge.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says he'll leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Trump is expressing optimism, saying: "I'm sure it will all be very good."

EMBED More News Videos

Local reaction to Kavanaugh confirmation hearing: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 27, 2018



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtsexual misconductbrett kavanaugh
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
U.S. & WORLD
Mac-and-cheese flavored candy canes to hit shelves in time for the holidays
Louisiana school under fire for calling on students to dress based on relationship status
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Co-creator of popular YouTube channel accused of molesting young actress
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
More Politics
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Police: Shot fired in road rage incident, suspects sought
84-year-old NJ Crossing Guard Retires
Chris Long pledging portion of salary to start early-literacy program
Show More
AccuWeather: Flooding Rain Gives Way To A Nice Afternoon
Man, 25 critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry marijuana
4 tractor-trailers collide on I-78, 1 person seriously injured
More News