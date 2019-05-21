Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- President Donald Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden "deserted" Pennsylvania.Trump and Biden have made Pennsylvania front and center in the efforts to win the presidency in 2020.Biden kicked off his campaign in Harrisburg and located his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia. He was born in Scranton and served as a U.S. senator from Delaware.Trump repeatedly went after Biden during a campaign rally Monday night in Montoursville."I guess he was born here, but he left you folks," Trump claimed. "He left you for another state. Remember that please. I meant to say that."Biden has said that if the "American people want a president to add to our division, to lead with a clenched fist, closed hand and a hard heart," they can vote for Trump.