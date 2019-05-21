Politics

Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- President Donald Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden "deserted" Pennsylvania.

Trump and Biden have made Pennsylvania front and center in the efforts to win the presidency in 2020.

Biden kicked off his campaign in Harrisburg and located his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia. He was born in Scranton and served as a U.S. senator from Delaware.

Trump repeatedly went after Biden during a campaign rally Monday night in Montoursville.

"I guess he was born here, but he left you folks," Trump claimed. "He left you for another state. Remember that please. I meant to say that."

Biden has said that if the "American people want a president to add to our division, to lead with a clenched fist, closed hand and a hard heart," they can vote for Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspa. newsjoe bidenpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
Police: Man shot by Philadelphia officer did not have a weapon
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Primary Day in Pennsylvania, find your polling place
Show More
Students accused of putting urine, semen in teachers' food
Philly officer helps save man's life after stabbing in Boston Market lot
1 person rescued from house blaze in South Philadelphia
'Wawa Jokester' serves up laughs every morning
Baby of slain Chicago teen opens eyes for first time
More TOP STORIES News