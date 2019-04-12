Trump says he's considering sending illegal migrants to sanctuary cities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Trump says he is, in fact, strongly considering sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, like Philadelphia.His tweet came Friday afternoon, reversing what the White House spent all morning saying that the idea was no longer on the table.The president is accusing Democrats of failing to overhaul immigration laws.In his view, if the "radical left" wants an open borders policy, this idea should make them happy.Action News caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney who says he would be glad to welcome people here."I think people who have come to this country, documented or undocumented, are hardworking people, family people," Kenney said. "They want a better life for their families and their kids. They tend to open up businesses and employ other people."Critics on both sides say this plan turns migrants into political pawns, using them to retaliate against his opponents.While the plan is only under discussion, some experts say it would be very difficult to actually implement.