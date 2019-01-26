PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump donates $100,000 from presidential salary to alcoholism research

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump has donated a portion of his salary to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems. Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has donated his salary from the third quarter of 2018 to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

The White House says Trump donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a personal issue for the president. His older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism, and the president has said he learned from his brother's experience.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies. The departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, among others, have accepted Trump's donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsalcoholhealthresearchsciencePresident Donald Trumpgovernmentdonations
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Shutdown leaves workers in need, putting strain on charities
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
Philly businesses applaud deal to end government shutdown
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Frankford
Firefighters battle fire at ski shop in Eagleville
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Philadelphia prosecutor fights new Mumia Abu-Jamal appeal
Suspect in custody after police chase from Delco to Philly
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Show More
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Police investigate fatal shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey
More News