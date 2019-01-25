GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Trump expected to float deal to end shutdown, for now, without border wall money, ABC News reports

President Trump is expected to make remarks regarding the government shutdown in the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m. ET.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposal to temporarily reopen government, ending the 35-day shutdown with a clean bill to end the shutdown without obtaining any funding for his $5.7 billion border wall request, according to congressional and White House sources.

Trump is set to speak from the White House on Friday afternoon about the partial government shutdown.

His appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweets that Trump will "make remarks" but she's offering no more details about what the president will say.

EMBED More News Videos

Kenneth Moton has the latest on day 34 of the government shutdown.



This comes a day after a splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown on Thursday, leaving President Trump and Congress with no obvious formula for halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies and the damage it is inflicting around the country.

Longest government shutdowns in history: A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns

ABCNews and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Shutdown leaves workers in need, putting strain on charities
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
Trump postpones State of the Union until end of shutdown
Week 5: House Dems float '21st Century' border security plan
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Shutdown leaves workers in need, putting strain on charities
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
More Politics
Top Stories
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
After earlier delays, flight times at PHL back to normal
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's projects
DelDOT contractor freed from trench in Christiana, Del.
Del. lawmakers look to get slow drivers out of left lane
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today
Show More
Police: 2 men killed while in car with shooter
Philly mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Wolf announces town hall sessions on legalizing marijuana
Man, 30, shot and killed in South Philadelphia
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
More News