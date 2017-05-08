u.s. & world

Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US, source says

This May 8, 2017, file photo shows a village in the Kulusuk in eastern Greenland. (Jonas Tufvesson/Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON -- Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. The ally spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented Thursday.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
