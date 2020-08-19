Trump holds news conference from the White House: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6356218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll probably deliver his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House now that plans to hold the event in two battleground states have been foiled by coronavirus concerns and restrictions.

DES MOINES -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.While Democrats' mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.