President Donald Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as national security adviser

Wednesday, March 6, 2019: In the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has "worked long & hard" with O'Brien and that "he will do a great job!"

Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.
