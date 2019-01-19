GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding. (KGO-TV)

By JILL COLVIN, LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and CATHERINE LUCEY
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats dismissed the offer as a non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a "commonsense compromise both parties should embrace."

In advance of Trump's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable." The California Democrat said Trump's expected offer was "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Democrats criticized the expected proposal because it didn't seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watches Posted for Parts of Our Area
Man shot and killed following fight outside club in Kensington
Man dies after being stabbed by roommate in West Oak Lane
Teen shot behind Save-A-Lot in Olney
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 years, 9 months for Laquan McDonald murder
Driver trapped inside car after hitting light pole in Fairmount Park
Fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline kills 66
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Show More
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Mueller disputes report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Man shot and killed in Frankford
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
Police: NJ teacher arrested for having sex with student
More News