President Donald Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to draw thousands of people to a rally on Tuesday night in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Some supporters will likely be turned away, as the venue - the Wildwoods Convention Center - is set up to hold 7,500 people.

However, large screens will be set up outside for those who are not able to get indoors.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

TIME: Doors will open at 3 p.m. President Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: The rally will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center, which is located on the Wildwoods Boardwalk. It is a 260,000 square foot facility that will be set up to hold 7,500 people.

TICKETS: Registration for tickets is on the Trump campaign website. However, the convention center website notes that having a ticket does not guarantee entrance to the event.

PARKING: North Wildwood police say parking meters are not operational, so visitors can park for free at those locations. Attendees are reminded to utilize marked parking spaces. Vehicles parked on private property or blocking driveways and sidewalks may be towed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: North Wildwood police say there are no road closures for the rally at the Convention Center. The bridge into North Wildwood is open but expect delays. Due to construction, attendees are asked to use Exit 6 from the Garden State Parkway and Route 147 to go to event.

GARDEN STATE PARKWAY CLOSURES: Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.

STAY OFF THE BEACH: Police also announced that Wildwood beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.

TRAFFIC LIGHTS: The traffic signals in Wildwood will return to a regular cycle through Wednesday morning. (In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.)

WHY RALLY IN WILDWOOD? The rally will take place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' to President Trump.

The event is a chance to reward Van Drew with a presidential seal of approval, but it will also resonate beyond the Jersey Shore, drawing in suburban Philadelphia voters at a moment when Pennsylvania is a must-win for the president in 2020, Seth Grossman, an attorney who ran against Van Drew in 2018 as a pro-Trump Republican, said to the Associated Press.
