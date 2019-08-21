immigration reform

Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship

By Colleen Long
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking "very seriously" at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.

Trump spoke to reporters as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville, Kentucky. He said birthright citizenship was "frankly ridiculous."

"We're looking at it very, very seriously," he said.

This isn't the first time Trump has claimed he'd do away with it - he said something similar in October.

But the citizenship proposal would inevitably spark a longshot legal battle over whether the president can alter the long-accepted understanding that the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil, regardless of a parent's immigration status.

James Ho, a conservative Trump-appointed federal appeals court judge, wrote in 2006, before his appointment, that birthright citizenship "is protected no less for children of undocumented persons than for descendants of Mayflower passengers."

But Trump has said he was assured by his lawyers that the change could be made "just with an executive order" - an argument he has been making since his early days as a candidate, when he dubbed birthright citizenship a "magnet for illegal immigration" and pledged to end it.

There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the U.S. specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the U.S., then left the country.

Places like Florida have seen in a boom in so-called "birth tourism." Every year, hundreds of pregnant Russian women travel to the United States to give birth, paying from $20,000 to more than $50,000 to brokers who arrange their travel documents, accommodations and hospital stays. Sizable numbers of women from China and Nigeria also come to the U.S. for the same reason.

Trump's comments Wednesday came as the administration continued to make immigration changes pushed by his hardline advisers that have been in the works for months. On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it had moved to end a longstanding federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. The decision will almost certainly lead to a legal battle over the government's desire to hold migrant families until their cases are decided.

The rule follows moves last week to broaden the definition of a "public charge" - a burden to the U.S. - to include immigrants on public assistance, potentially denying green cards to more immigrants. There was also a recent effort to effectively end asylum altogether at the southern border.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION REFORM
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies allegations
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight
Police: Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with girl, 12
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Police officer accused of giving Taser to convicted criminal surrenders
Show More
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Missing kayaker found dead in New Jersey
SEPTA smartphone app gets an update
Police have located Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Gloucester Twp.
More TOP STORIES News