Politics

President Donald Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton

U.S. National security adviser John Bolton, attends a conference of more than 50 nations that largely support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."





Bolton responded with his own Tweet Tuesday morning saying he offered his resignation Monday night but claims President Trump said: "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Show More
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
More TOP STORIES News