Trump skirts around disavowing white supremacists during 1st presidential debate

CLEVELAND -- President Donald Trump sidestepped a question from moderator Chris Wallace about whether he was willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups during Tuesday night's presidential debate.

"I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing," Trump responded. "I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."

When pressed further, Trump said, "What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?"

Finally, he said, "Proud Boys - Stand back, stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem..... This is a left wing problem."

Antifa followers have appeared at anti-racism protests, but there's been little evidence behind Republican claims that antifa members are to blame for the violence at such protests.

"Antifa is an idea, not an organization," former Vice President Joe Biden said, quoting Trump's FBI director.

Trump infamously said there were good people "on both sides" after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of a counterprotester.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
