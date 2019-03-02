President Trump spoke to right-wing activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday morning.This comes on the heels of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.The friendly reception in Washington D. C. was in stark contrast to a week filled with controversies.The President let loose on topics ranging from the Democratic presidential field, free speech on college campuses and of course the Russia investigation."I saw little shifty Schiff. It was the first time, he went into the meeting and said we are going to look into his finances. I said where did that come from? He was talked about Russia, collusion with Russia. The collusion delusion," he said.The president traveled to Vietnam for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.That summit ended with no agreement on denuclearization or sanctions.Congressional Democrats are giving the White House until Monday to hand over documents related to Jared Kushner's top security clearance, documents requested five weeks ago.-----