President Trump surprises Philadelphia girl with school scholarship during SOTU address

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address that a Philadelphia fourth-grader would be able to attend a school of her choosing under the opportunity scholarship.

"To rescue these students, 18 States have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships. The programs are so popular, that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists," said Trump.

Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grader from Philadelphia is one of those people on the list.

"Janiyah's mom Stephanie is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future. But last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania's Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children," said Trump. "Janiyah, I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, it is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice!"

School choice has been criticized by Democrats, who say that this mechanism removes critical funding from vulnerable public schools, creating greater opportunity gaps for students in struggling school districts.

-- ABC News contributed to this report.
