2020 presidential election

Trump thinks Biden, Warren or Sanders will 'take it to the end' ahead of Democratic debate

WASHINGTON -- Hours before the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic primary field and identified the three candidates he thinks will "take it to the end."

Trump said Thursday that he thinks he'll face former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders next year. He said, "It's going to be one of those three."

"But you never know in politics, do you?" he added.

"They all have their weaknesses and their strengths. I think that they're very different. They certainly have a lot of different voices up there," Trump said.



Trump said he's going to catch up on the Democratic debate once he returns from Baltimore, where he is traveling to address congressional Republicans on Thursday evening.

He said, "It's going to be very interesting. I'm going to have to watch it as a rerun."

The third Democratic debate will air live on ABC Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT. Click here to find out how to watch.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic presidential candidates set to take the stage in third debate | LIVE COVERAGE
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
Stage set for 3rd Democratic debate in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic presidential candidates set to take the stage in third debate | LIVE COVERAGE
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
AccuWeather: Downpours Tonight, Much Cooler Friday
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioid medication to patients
Show More
3 suspects wanted for stealing trucks in Upper Township: Police
Man indicted for killing Willingboro grandmother, grandson
NJ governor creates panel to probe vaping health concerns
Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in corruption case
Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News