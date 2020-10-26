Politics

President Donald Trump to make campaign stop in Lehigh Valley today

HANOVER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Preparations have been underway at HoverTech International in Hanover Township, Northampton County for a campaign stop by President Donald Trump Monday morning.

The president hitting the campaign trail hard, speaking on several issues including coronavirus.

"You know why we have cases so much because all we do is test. If we cut our testing down in half, cases will go down," said Trump. "We are coming around. We are rounding the turn."

The president said the rising rate of infections was nothing to be concerned about.

Trump is coming to Pennsylvania eight days before Election Day, fresh off stops in New Hampshire and Maine.

As for former Vice President Joe Biden, he attended church and hosted a virtual get-out-the-vote concert.

"All this anger, division and hate. You know in your bones, this is not who we are, and together we can change this," said Biden. "We're the United States of America. Character counts; truth matters. Hard work, having a plan to bring people together to get things done is the only way forward."

The president is expected in Hanover township later this morning. He will also be going to Lititz and Altoona today.
