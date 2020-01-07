Politics

President Trump to rally in Jeff Van Drew's district later this month

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey later this month and Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District is expected to be in attendance.

The Keep America Great Rally will be held on January 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

"President Trump has delivered for New Jersey creating 129,400 new jobs, including 9,600 new manufacturing jobs and 10,200 new construction jobs," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

Van Drew, who recently switched to the Republican Party, will speak at the event.

"The president is coming, obviously, to talk about some of the things he usually does," Van Drew told the Daily Journal. "And he will be also expressing his support for me at the event."

Van Drew won election in 2018 as a Democrat but announced last month he was becoming a Republican when he said he opposed impeaching Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump praised Van Drew and hosted him at the White House, where the congressman pledged his support.
