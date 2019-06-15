Politics

President Trump weighs in on planned closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- President Trump is getting involved in the planned closure of a helicopter plant near Coatesville, Chester County.

Lockheed Martin is set to close its Sikorsky plant by the end of the year. That means 465 skilled workers would be losing their jobs.

But Friday night, President Trump tweeted saying he talked to the CEO about continuing operations at the plant.

The tweet says she will be taking it under advisement and will be making a decision soon.

President Trump added that "every job counts."

"Just spoke to Marillyn Hewson, CEO of @LockheedMartin, about continuing operations for the @Sikorsky in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. She will be taking it under advisement and will be making a decision soon... While Pennsylvania is BOOMING, I don't want there to be even a little glitch in Coatesville - every job counts. I want Lockhead to BOOM along with it!"


politicscoatesvillepennsylvania newspresident donald trumpjobs
