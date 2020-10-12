President Donald Trump

President Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' physician says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's physician says the president tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement Monday on the president's health via Twitter.


"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card," the release read.

The president's physician Dr. Sean Conley said "it is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President's current negative status."

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication," Conley said in the statement. "This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precuations, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others."


However, it is unclear on exactly which "consecutive days" Trump tested negative.
On Sunday, Trump declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

Trump, who was poised Monday to host his first rally after his COVID-19 diagnosis, declared he was now "immune" from the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove and comes amid a series of outstanding questions about the president's health.

"I'm immune," Trump said in an interview on Fox News. "The president is in very good shape to fight the battles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusthe white house2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's notable opinions, votes
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. second lady urges compassion after racist attack
Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
'Naked ballots' could disqualify your vote in Pa. Here's what to know
Show More
Mayor Kenney joins get out the vote effort in the city
Karen Rogers celebrates 25 years at Action News
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
AccuWeather: Clouds Hang Tough Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News