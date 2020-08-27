Trump's RNC speech: President lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage | WATCH

Trump denounces mob rule, doesn't mention Blake

Trump sprinkles swing states into speech

Trump lauds U.S. response to COVID-19 pandemic

Trump says Biden 'is not the savior'

Trump mentions Hurricane Laura

GOP convention wraps up with opera, fireworks

WASHINGTON -- Here are notable moments from President Donald Trump's speech at the White House for the Republican National convention.President Donald Trump says that the justice system must and will hold accountable anyone who engages in police misconduct and that "mob rule" must never be allowed.He appears to be referring in his Republican National Convention speech Thursday to ongoing civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that followed the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake by police.Trump did not mention the 29-year-old Black father of six who was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back. Trump had refused earlier Thursday to answer questions about the shooting.The president is claiming that most of the protests the country witnessed this summer took place in cities with Democratic leadership. He urged these leaders to call him for federal assistance.Trump says, "We must always have law and order."President Donald Trump is sprinkling into his convention speech mentions of swing states he needs to win in November, framing them as states Democratic nominee Joe Biden has betrayed.Castigating Biden as an enemy of the auto industry, Trump is chiding Biden for supporting, among other trade deals, the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was responsible for U.S. manufacturing jobs being sent to Mexico and overseas.Trump said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that laid-off workers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, among other states, "didn't want Joe Biden's hollow words of empathy, they wanted their jobs back."Trump won Michigan and Pennsylvania, carried by Democrats for the previous six elections. Trump also carried Ohio in 2016, and would likely need to win it again to be reelected.President Donald Trump is lauding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite the country having by far the highest confirmed case count and highest death toll in the world.During his Republican National Convention remarks Thursday, Trump claimed that "hundreds of thousands of more Americans" would have died if his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, had been in office during the pandemic. Already, 180,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus under Trump's watch.In 2018, the Trump administration decided to dismantle a National Security Council directorate at the White House charged with preparing for a pandemic to hit the nation. Former Obama administration officials have said the Trump White House would have been able to act more quickly to stop spread of the coronavirus had the office still been intact.Trump also tried to claim that he, unlike Biden, will hold China "fully accountable for the tragedy they caused." But early in the pandemic, he praised China for its transparency and said they were working hard to contain the virus.President Donald Trump says former Vice President Joe Biden "is not the savior of America's soul," and "if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness."Trump said during Thursday's closing night of the Republican National Convention that Americans "don't look to career politicians for salvation" but instead "put our faith in Almighty God."In June, Trump said "I hope it's true" when asked about an evangelical claim that he had been appointed by God. Last August, Trump declared himself "the chosen one," but later said he was joking.Evangelical Christians are among Trump's staunchest supporters.Trump is opening his speech accepting the Republican nomination by mentioning Hurricane Laura, which recently lashed the Gulf Coast, killing at least half a dozen people.Trump said Thursday during his speech to close out the Republican National Convention that his thoughts are with the "wonderful people who have just come through the wrath of Hurricane Laura."Laura came ashore early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and caused widespread damage around Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people.The storm left entire neighborhoods in ruins and almost 900,000 homes and businesses without power. Laura is the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. this year. But there was relief that it was not the annihilating menace forecasters had feared. A full damage assessment is likely to take days.Trump said Thursday he would visit the area this weekend.The Republican National Convention - the first political convention ever held at the White House - has ended with opera and fireworks.Trump wrapped up his speech closing out the RNC on Thursday by recounting the achievements of the nation's pioneers and pledging to forge achievements in energy development, technological advancement and space exploration, including putting the first woman on the moon.Under his leadership in a second presidential term, Trump said the country would "prove worthy of magnificent legacy."Trump's speech was punctuated by musical selections including "You're a Grand Old Flag" and fireworks display on the National Mall, with some of the fireworks spelling out "Trump" and "2020." Opera singer Christopher Macchio also performed from the Blue Room balcony.