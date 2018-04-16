U.S. & WORLD

Trump's Veterans Affairs nominee withdraws from consideration

In this April 16, 2018, photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits before their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
White House doctor Ronny Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. Jackson says "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.

The White House sent out a statement from Jackson Thursday morning. He says he "did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity."

Jackson has faced a series of accusations about his workplace conduct, including that recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behavior.

Trump chose Jackson to head the VA last month after abruptly firing Obama administration official David Shulkin.

Jackson was a surprise choice who has worked as a White House physician since 2006. He faced immediate questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers about whether he had the experience to manage the VA, which has 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

STATEMENT FROM REAR ADMIRAL RONNY JACKSON

One of the greatest honors in my life has been to serve this country as a physician both on the battlefield with United States Marines and as proud member of the United States Navy.

It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work at the White House and serve three Presidents.

Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity.

The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated. If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years.

In my role as a doctor, I have tirelessly worked to provide excellent care for all my patients. In doing so, I have always adhered to the highest ethical standards.

Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this President and the important issue we must be addressing - how we give the best care to our nation's heroes.

While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

I am proud of my service to the country and will always be committed to the brave veterans who volunteer to defend our freedoms.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News