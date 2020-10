Tuesday last day to register to vote in NJ; Oct. 19 in Pa.

EMBED >More News Videos Dozens of Philadelphia voters chose to deliver their vote in person, rather than trust the United States Postal Service.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching - or has passed - in the Delaware Valley. In New Jersey, Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote.New Jersey residents can register to vote on online or by filling out a paper registration form. Voters can check their voter registration status on the "Am I Registered?" page on the 2020 New Jersey Voter Information Portal To register in New Jersey, you must be:- A United States citizen- At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18- A resident of the county for 30 days before the election- A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.The registrant must complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form. Mail or deliver the Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county. In Pennsylvania , the deadline is Oct. 19. In Delaware , Saturday, Oct. 10 was the deadline.In order to vote in November, you must submit the registration form in person or online, or have it postmarked by those dates.