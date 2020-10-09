Tuesday last day to register to vote in NJ; Oct. 19 in Pa.

Visit our Interactive Election Resources in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware.
In New Jersey, Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote.
New Jersey residents can register to vote on online or by filling out a paper registration form.
Voters can check their voter registration status on the "Am I Registered?" page on the 2020 New Jersey Voter Information Portal.
To register in New Jersey, you must be:
- A United States citizen
- At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18
- A resident of the county for 30 days before the election
- A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.
The registrant must complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form. Mail or deliver the Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county.
In Pennsylvania, the deadline is Oct. 19.
In Delaware, Saturday, Oct. 10 was the deadline.
In order to vote in November, you must submit the registration form in person or online, or have it postmarked by those dates.
