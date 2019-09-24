Politics

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The massive 50-state effort aims to register voters in time for the state and municipal elections in November.

Volunteers will be holding events across our area to help people with the voter registration process.

To find an event near you, visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org/events.
