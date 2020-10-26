Politics

Tuesday is the deadline to request a ballot in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvanians who wish to vote by mail have until Tuesday, October 27 to request a ballot.

The deadline is 5 p.m.

You can request a ballot online at VotePa.com/Mail.

If you are planning to return your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and received by your county election office by 5 p.m. November 6 to be counted.

You can also drop off your ballot at various locations instead of putting it in the mail.


If you do plan to return your ballot in person, you must do so by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can find a list of drop-off locations at VotePA.com/Return

State officials also want to remind voters that the ballot needs to be placed in the secrecy envelope before it is placed in the mailing envelope.

