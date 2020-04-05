Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson has continued to chair daily meetings on Britain's response to the outbreak, and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message on Friday he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
