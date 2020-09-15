Politics

Uncounted ballots from New Jersey July primary found in bin

Officials have counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey's July primary that were found last week in a "mislabeled" bin. (Shutterstock)

NEWTON, N.J. -- Officials have counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey's July primary that were found last week in a "mislabeled" bin.

The 1,666 ballots from Sussex County were placed in a "secure area" at the county election office and were not discovered until Thursday, the New Jersey Herald reported.

After notifying the state of the error, the remaining votes were counted Saturday, said Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe.

She said the newly tallied votes "did not change the outcome" of any races. "The Board of Elections is confident that all ballots received have been processed and the security of all the ballots has remained in place," McCabe said.

A majority of county residents voted by mail during the coronavirus pandemic and the county election board temporarily relocated to Sussex County Community College to count the votes while social distancing.

It was not clear how the ballots were placed in the mislabeled bin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssussex countyprimary electionnew jersey newsvote 2020absentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump to visit Philly for ABC News town hall event
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Man drowns at NJ shore in seas churned by hurricane
Smoke from West Coast fires reach Philly sky
Primary Day in Delaware
VIDEO: Man attacked car stolen at Delco Sunoco station
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Montco: DA
Show More
U.S. attorney files federal charges in Philly crimes, blasts city's D.A.
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
AccuWeather: Hazy Sun, Not As Warm Today
How to nail a virtual job interview
Mom mourns loss of son shot in Lower Merion Township
More TOP STORIES News