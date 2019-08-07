Politics

Union leader Dougherty appears in Philly federal court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Electricians' union leader John Dougherty was in Philadelphia federal court Wednesday in connection with an ongoing corruption case.

The local IBEW business manager is under an indictment along with six others.

He is accused of misspending $600,000 in union funds, and strong-arming businesses to use union labor.

The hearing centered on a motion requesting all the defendants be tried separately, though no decision was made.
