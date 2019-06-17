Politics

US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East in response to 'hostile behavior' by Iranian forces: Pentagon

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TEHRAN, Iran -- U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East, as commanders try to bolster security for forces and allies in the region from what authorities say is a growing threat from Iran.

Officials say the deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering in the region.

The troops are part of a broader military package of options that were initially laid out to U.S. leaders late last month, totaling as much as 10,000 forces, Patriot missile batteries, aircraft and ships.

The latest decision comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials reach out to leaders in Asia and Europe to convince them that Iran was behind alleged attacks on shipping along a Middle East oil route.
