USPS failed to complete 'sweeps' for mail-in ballots by deadline

The U.S. Postal Service said it has failed to comply with a judge's order to complete a "sweep" of its facilities for mail-in ballots that may have gotten away.
U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled on Election Day that the postal service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. (EST) and 3:00 p.m. (EST) to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."
According to court documents, about 300,000 ballots lacked a scan indicating delivery nationwide.
As reported by ABC News Tuesday night, a Justice Department lawyer representing the mail agency explained that, due to other Election Day responsibilities and logistical concerns, the Postal Service was "unable to accelerate the daily review process" to comply with Judge Sullivan's order by a court-imposed 4:30 p.m. EST deadline - but that "the process remains ongoing."
The Postal Service said it would complete sweeping through facilities in key battleground states by the time polls closed.
Houston and Philadelphia were among the large U.S. cities where USPS was ordered to "sweep the facilities" on Election Day. The list also includes Central Pennsylvania, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.
Concerns grew after a lawsuit brought in August by the NAACP accusing the postal service and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.
Shortly after the USPS sent its response, the NAACP requested an emergency hearing, claiming that the Postal Service response "does not comply to the court's order."
