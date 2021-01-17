Politics

USPS mailboxes in NJ capital temporarily out of service due to inauguration security measure

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- USPS blue collection boxes in and around the State Capitol Complex in Trenton, New Jersey are temporarily out of service as a security measure ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The suspension of service began on Saturday and is set to return on Monday, Jan. 25, the USPS announced.

RELATED: Security increased across Philadelphia area and beyond in days leading up to Inauguration Day

Information about collection box locations and collection times can be found online at USPS.

Other states that are also impacted by the USPS' decision include Delaware and California.

RELATED: Tri-state area on alert after FBI warns of 'armed protests' across country
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonpresidential inaugurationjoe bidenusps
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after 25-year-old Temple grad gunned down while walking dog
Philadelphia-area and beyond increases security after FBI warning
WATCH OUR TOWN HALL - COVID Vaccine - Racial Inequities in Healthcare
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright but blustery to end weekend
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
More TOP STORIES News