USPS mailboxes in NJ capital temporarily out of service due to inauguration security measure

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- USPS blue collection boxes in and around the State Capitol Complex in Trenton, New Jersey are temporarily out of service as a security measure ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.The suspension of service began on Saturday and is set to return on Monday, Jan. 25, the USPS announced.Information about collection box locations and collection times can be found online at USPS.Other states that are also impacted by the USPS' decision include Delaware and California.