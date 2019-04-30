Venezuela unrest: Opposition leader Juan Guaido takes to the street with soldiers, tear gas fired

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has taken to the streets with a small contingent of heavily-armed soldiers and detained activist Leopoldo Lopez in a military uprising."This is the moment of all Venezuelans, those in uniform and those who aren't," said Lopez in his first public appearance since being detained in 2014 for leading anti-government protests. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."The comments by Lopez came moments after Guaidó appeared in an early morning video shot at a Caracas air base surrounded by several heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles.Guaido said soldiers who had taken to the streets were protecting Venezuela's constitution. He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally."The moment is now," he said.Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that Nicolas Maduro's government was confronting a small "coup attempt" led by military "traitors" backed by right-wing opponents.Tear gas was fired at a highway overpass next to the Caracas air base where several heavily-armed soldiers with a blue band wrapped around their forearms had been standing guard. The tear gas appeared to have been fired from inside the air base.Venezuela's socialist party boss, Diosdado Cabello, called on government supporters to amass at the presidential palace to defend Nicolas Maduro. Cabello downplayed the significance of the rebellion, saying Caracas is in calm and that the Carlota air base near where the rebellious soldiers are gathered had not been touched.