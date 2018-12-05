POLITICS

Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute President George HW Bush's casket

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was helped from his wheelchair to salute at the casket of the late president.

WASHINGTON --
When the public had a chance to pay their final respects to George H.W. Bush, one former senator took a solemn moment to give the 41st president one last salute.

Bob Dole was among those who came to view the casket in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Dole wanted to salute his fellow veteran and was helped to his feet for the powerful moment.

The state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush is Wednesday, and he will have another funeral in Houston on Thursday before being laid to rest.

Dole, 95, served as a U.S. senator from Kansas for nearly three decades, including time as the majority leader. In 1996, he became Bush's successor as the Republican presidential nominee.

