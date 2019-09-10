Politics

Newsmaker Pat Toomey on gun laws, tariffs, Donald Trump and more

By and Niki Hawkins
PA Senator Pat Toomey (R) was our newsmaker and discussed Gun control legislation, the Tariffs/Trade War, and the tone & temperature of Washington.
EMBED More News Videos

Panelists tee off on a host of topics, including Councilwoman Helen Gym's bold move and Philly's acting PD commissioner.



The panel convenes for a discussion on a host of topics, including Councilwoman Helen Gym (D) ruffling feathers by endorsing a third-party candidate and Haverford Township closing the Bon Air (volunteer) Fire Company after the board refused to fire a volunteer affiliated with a hate group.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel offers four topics that warrant more attention.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinside story
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Show More
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News