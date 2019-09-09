Politics

Newsmaker Pat Toomey on gun laws, tariffs, Donald Trump and more

By and Niki Hawkins
PA Senator Pat Toomey (R) was our newsmaker and discussed Gun control legislation, the Tariffs/Trade War, and the tone & temperature of Washington.
Panelists tee off on a host of topics, including Councilwoman Helen Gym's bold move and Philly's acting PD commissioner.



The panel convenes for a discussion on a host of topics, including Councilwoman Helen Gym (D) ruffling feathers by endorsing a third-party candidate and Haverford Township closing the Bon Air (volunteer) Fire Company after the board refused to fire a volunteer affiliated with a hate group.
The panel offers four topics that warrant more attention.

More TOP STORIES News