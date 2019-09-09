The panel convenes for a discussion on a host of topics, including Councilwoman Helen Gym (D) ruffling feathers by endorsing a third-party candidate and Haverford Township closing the Bon Air (volunteer) Fire Company after the board refused to fire a volunteer affiliated with a hate group.
Newsmaker Pat Toomey on gun laws, tariffs, Donald Trump and more
PA Senator Pat Toomey (R) was our newsmaker and discussed Gun control legislation, the Tariffs/Trade War, and the tone & temperature of Washington.
