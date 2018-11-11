EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4789847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows fight involving Atlantic City mayor, councilman. Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2018.

Fists were flying on surveillance video captured outside the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City earlier this month.But it was not your typical brawl video. The stars of this fight were allegedly Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy.Some living in the area say it was an embarrassment to see elected officials caught in the violent encounter."I just think it is silly, I am not going to lie. He is a representative of our town. He is supposed to be the prime example for the positive and getting everybody in the right direction but as you see he is just like us," said Bobby Johnson.It's not clear why the two went toe-to-toe with a group, that also involved women, but it was all caught on camera.The video is now circulating online. We can see the images but there is no audio. While some say the mayor and councilman should step down, others say not so fast."That is way too far. He has got work to do, this city needs a lot done. They fire him and start with a new guy, I mean come on, it is going to waste a bunch of time. I mean maybe go to anger management class or something like that," said Richard Dougherty.Mayor Gilliam's office says it is not commenting about the matter. We also reached out to Councilman Fauntleroy but have not gotten a response.Prosecutors say they will not pursue criminal charges against the men, but citizen's complaints will be addressed in Municipal Court.The muncipal hearing will take place next month in Cape May County. Prosecutors there are handling the matter to avoid any conflict of interest in Atlantic County.------