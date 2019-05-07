Politics

Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Philly Planned Parenthood facility

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims of Philadelphia is getting attention for his confrontation with a woman outside a Center City Planned Parenthood facility.

The Democrat recorded the eight-minute video himself criticizing the woman who he says is shaming women going into the clinic.

He did say the woman had a constitutional right to demonstrate but he also said, "an old white lady telling people what's right to do with their bodies, shame on you."

Action News tried getting a comment from Representative Sims directly and through social media and we've not heard back from him yet.
