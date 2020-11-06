Politics

Election 2020: Here's the status of Philadelphia USPS sweep

By and Cheryl Mettendorf
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered a sweep of U.S. Postal Processing Centers to make sure there were no errant ballots not being delivered.

On Thursday, Local 89 president, Nick Casselli said mail-in ballots are no longer being processed through the facility that covers greater Philadelphia.

Nearly all of the ballots dropped in the mail by 8 p.m. on Election Day in Philadelphia have been moved to the Convention Center to be counted.

Casselli said since Monday morning, local post offices have been sending mailing in ballots straight from local post offices in Philadelphia to an intake center at the sports complex before heading to 12th and Arch streets.

"I sit on telecons all day and as far as what I knew in Philadelphia and visually, all the ballots have been delivered on time," said Casselli.

A United States Postal Service spokesperson for the region would not discuss specifics, but released a statement that read in part, "Ballots will continue to be accepted and processed and we will deliver to their intended destination."

Casselli said his focus is now on the backlog of mail and parcels that didn't take priority during the hustle and bustle of the election.

"It's coming but listen, we did what we were supposed to do and helped American public get their ballots on time to the place they needed to get to," Casselli said.
