Voter Express Trolley Rides Offer Free Transportation To Polling Locations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voters throughout Philadelphia were welcomed aboard the voter express on Election Day to ensure they could get to their polling location.It was democracy in action on an energized trolley ride. People were encouraged to hop on board as several trolleys hit the streets hard throughout Philadelphia, so everyone can exercise their right.And it was free."We are now driving around the city making a little noise with my buddy Geoff Gordon from LIVE Nation to try to get people to the polls as quickly as possible," President of IATSE Local 8 Michael Barnes said.It was a collaborative effort between Building Trades, Stagehands Union, Laborers Union and Live Nation. Trolleys were on five different routes bringing voters straight to their polling locations like The Fillmore."We believe democracy is best served when more people participate, so the more people we can get to vote the better the outcome will be for everybody in the country," Barnes said.You couldn't miss this party. The music was pumping. People were dancing, all to the tune of 'get out to vote.'"We're all kind of struggling through the pandemic and certainly our industry has struggled a lot so anything we can do to support some of our leaders in order to get us through this. We will get through this. It's what we have to do," Regional President LIVE Nation Geoff Gordon said.And while it's a non-partisan effort one pitstop speaks for itself. Union leaders proud to huddle around a sign that reads "Good Things Happen in Philadelphia."