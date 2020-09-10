Voting machines on the move: Delaware gets ready for next week's primary elections

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware officials are gearing up for next week's primary elections.On Thursday, movers wheeled out hundreds of voting machines from a warehouse in New Castle to over 170 voting locations.Tracey Dixon, the county Director for the Department of Elections, says what's typically a routine event is being slightly adjusted because of the pandemic.Dixon adds that they've already received a higher number of mail-in ballots than they normally get.This primary election, which is Tuesday, September 15, will be held in the middle of pandemic.But Dixon says she's confident that she and her colleagues are prepared for whatever comes their way and believes the process will go smoothly.