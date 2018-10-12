POLITICS

GOP gubernatorial candidate Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes

EMBED </>More Videos

Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes. Watch the full video from October 12, 2018.

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner is using what his campaign calls a metaphor and saying that he'll stomp on the face of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with golf spikes.

Wagner made the comments in a nearly 3-minute Facebook video post Friday.

Wagner's campaign says the comments aren't to be taken literally and are a metaphor for how he'll approach the campaign's final stretch before the Nov. 6 election. Wagner was in the midst of complaining about ads attacking Wagner's waste-hauling business.

Wolf's campaign says the comments show Wagner is "unhinged and unfit for office."

It's the latest in a string of comments Wagner made that references violence.

A primary opponent's attack ad in April called him "violent Wagner" and teased a video clip from last year when Wagner grabbed a camera from a campaign tracker working for a liberal political opposition group.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsgov. tom wolffacebook livePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Journalist's disappearance tests Trump's close Saudi ties
Trump holds Pa. rally, prays for hurricane victims
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
More Politics
Top Stories
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Teen driver shot in Philadelphia's Logan section
1 injured in Bordentown truck stop stabbing
Facebook: Hackers accessed personal data from 29M accounts
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Show More
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
AG Shapiro seeking law change for decades-old clergy abuse cases
Jeep swerves to avoid road kill, causes school bus to plunge into pool
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
More News