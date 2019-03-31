Politics

Warren, Castro say they believe woman's claim about Biden

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Biden accused of unwanted kiss: As seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 31, 2019

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) - Some Democratic presidential candidates expressed support Saturday for the Nevada political candidate who alleged former Vice President Joe Biden kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. But they didn't say it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Lucy Flores. She wrote in New York magazine that she felt uncomfortable with her interactions with Biden.

Warren and Castro said it's up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement that Biden doesn't remember kissing Flores.

The rally's organizer, Henry R. Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they "do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdemocratsjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son of Philadelphia police official shot to death
Police: Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street
Police: Student from NJ was murdered in SC, suspect arrested
Crash on I-95 sends 5 to hospital
Harper hits 465-foot bomb for 1st Phillies homer
AccuWeather: Morning Showers, Clearing
Trump takes steps to cut aid to 3 nations
Show More
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Dog rescued from house fire in New Castle, Delaware
Forest fire continues to burn in Burlington Co.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shyheem Lewis?
More TOP STORIES News