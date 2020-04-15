2020 presidential election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government-and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted.



This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday

Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
