Cory Booker's reparations plan, Philly Mayoral race and more

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders take a deep dive on just 4 topics - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker intros a bill to study reparations, campaign finance and other themes in the Philly Mayor's race, metal detectors in Philly schools, and should their be a fee in ride shares and electric cars to pay for the PA Turnpike and SEPTA?
The panel debate whether metal detectors should be placed in all Philadelphia Schools.



This week's panel consists of George Burrell, Sam Katz, Ajay Raju and Farah Jimenez.
The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.

