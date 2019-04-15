This week's panel consists of George Burrell, Sam Katz, Ajay Raju and Farah Jimenez.
Cory Booker's reparations plan, Philly Mayoral race and more
Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders take a deep dive on just 4 topics - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker intros a bill to study reparations, campaign finance and other themes in the Philly Mayor's race, metal detectors in Philly schools, and should their be a fee in ride shares and electric cars to pay for the PA Turnpike and SEPTA?
