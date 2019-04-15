Cory Booker's reparations plan, Philly Mayoral race and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5251121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel debate whether metal detectors should be placed in all Philadelphia Schools.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders take a deep dive on just 4 topics - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker intros a bill to study reparations, campaign finance and other themes in the Philly Mayor's race, metal detectors in Philly schools, and should their be a fee in ride shares and electric cars to pay for the PA Turnpike and SEPTA?This week's panel consists of George Burrell, Sam Katz, Ajay Raju and Farah Jimenez.