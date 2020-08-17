inside story

How Kamala Harris' nomination impacts our local elections

By Niki Hawkins
Matt O'Donnell interviewed four women on the historic nomination of Senator Kamala Harris, the first Black Woman and first South Asian Woman to be named as a vice-presidential candidate on a major party ticket.


Communications expert Nia Meeks, GOP Strategist Alison Young, Pennsylvania Democratic Black Caucus Chair Lisa Rhodes and Philadelphia GOP Chair Martina White discuss the newly formed Joe Biden/Kamala Harris team and how it could impact voting in Pennsylvania - a swing state in the upcoming presidential election.


