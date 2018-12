EMBED >More News Videos The Phila. Police department adds 11 new homicide detectives to combat the growing murder rate and show gun laws become localized?

EMBED >More News Videos Four stories that warrant more attention.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discussed how soda tax special interest group could 'pour' money into the 2019 Mayoral & City Council Races.Also discussed - The school district losing millions in tax abatement dollars, local businesses upset over the fair workweek legislation, The Phila. Police department adds 11 new homicide detectives to combat the growing murder rate and show gun laws become localized?This week's panel consists of George Burrell, Farah Jimenez, Ajay Raju and Val DiGiorgio.